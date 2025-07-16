10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $40.00 $321.0K 257 3.0K JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $157.50 $36.0K 5.3K 2.8K TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $60.00 $25.0K 746 1.7K PGEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.50 $35.0K 1.4K 1.0K SMLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $45.00 $149.9K 270 864 MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $83.00 $25.0K 182 817 JAZZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $110.00 $165.3K 20 205 SMMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $36.0K 208 177 HROW CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $28.00 $62.5K 114 100 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $260.00 $37.5K 2.7K 62

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For WAY WAY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2293 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $321.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ JNJ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 5363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2820 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEM TEM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1703 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PGEN PGEN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 1470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMLR SMLR, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 147 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.9K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 864 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK MRK, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 817 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JAZZ JAZZ, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.3K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMMT SMMT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 184 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HROW HROW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 184 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $1875.0 per contract. There were 2768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

