Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Tesla

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Tesla. Our analysis of options history for Tesla TSLA revealed 333 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 63 were puts, with a value of $4,329,977, and 270 were calls, valued at $19,603,488.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $800.0 for Tesla during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 10475.78 with a total volume of 4,091,853.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $800.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $10.9 $10.75 $10.8 $325.00 $1.0M 8.5K 3.2K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $59.65 $59.45 $59.63 $300.00 $614.3K 22.1K 1.3K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $59.75 $59.45 $59.6 $300.00 $387.7K 22.1K 1.1K TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $16.2 $16.05 $16.11 $250.00 $331.3K 31.1K 2.5K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.45 $25.4 $25.41 $400.00 $262.4K 29.4K 1.3K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tesla, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Tesla

Currently trading with a volume of 11,526,309, the TSLA's price is up by 2.2%, now at $317.63.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tesla

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $368.0.

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $315. * An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $175. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $475. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $500. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Tesla, targeting a price of $375.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.