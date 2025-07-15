10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $270.00 $663.7K 1.8K 3.3K EW CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $72.50 $44.4K 6.5K 2.2K JANX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $22.50 $89.6K 288 427 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $800.00 $45.5K 194 213 TEVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $12.00 $56.2K 5.4K 130 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $70.00 $128.7K 1.3K 91 TEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $59.00 $28.0K 2 56 BBIO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $40.00 $28.1K 1.6K 42 TMO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $340.00 $59.2K 170 31 HCA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $360.00 $25.0K 159 23

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 185 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $663.7K, with a price of $2220.0 per contract. There were 1803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EW EW, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $664.0 per contract. There were 6508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JANX JANX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 427 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY LLY, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEVA TEVA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $433.0 per contract. There were 5421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO NVO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 338 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 132 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.7K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 1300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEM TEM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 45 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIO BBIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 1699 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMO TMO, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 549 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $2370.0 per contract. There were 170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HCA HCA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

