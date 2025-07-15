A Closer Look at MercadoLibre's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MercadoLibre MELI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MELI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for MercadoLibre. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $894,230, and 10 are calls, amounting to $512,755.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $740.0 to $2700.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MercadoLibre options trades today is 89.93 with a total volume of 189.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MercadoLibre's big money trades within a strike price range of $740.0 to $2700.0 over the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $220.5 $206.1 $212.0 $2400.00 $424.0K 28 21 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1688.0 $1676.0 $1676.0 $740.00 $167.6K 16 3 MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.9 $5.0 $5.0 $2310.00 $70.0K 198 3 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $217.8 $210.0 $217.8 $2400.00 $65.3K 26 3 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $67.7 $61.0 $61.0 $2170.00 $61.0K 6 10

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

In light of the recent options history for MercadoLibre, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of MercadoLibre

With a trading volume of 97,288, the price of MELI is up by 0.07%, reaching $2382.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now.

Expert Opinions on MercadoLibre

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $2975.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $2975.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MercadoLibre options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.