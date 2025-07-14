10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $315.00 $30.0K 9.3K 52.7K LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.00 $287.0K 1.9K 8.4K SBET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $25.00 $122.7K 199 3.4K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $34.00 $194.8K 3.3K 1.3K BBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $72.50 $25.1K 727 1.0K FUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $30.00 $123.0K 1.0K 887 GME PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $60.00 $56.7K 344 547 DECK PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $105.00 $484.0K 718 423 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $370.00 $2.0 million 259 400 TPR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $908.2K 6.0K 340

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 9334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI LI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 186 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 820 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $287.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBET SBET, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 501 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.7K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 473 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.8K, with a price of $412.0 per contract. There were 3353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY BBY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 147 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUN FUN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 879 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 887 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 886 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $3785.0 per contract. There were 344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DECK DECK, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $484.0K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.0 million, with a price of $5150.0 per contract. There were 259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPR TPR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 239 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $908.2K, with a price of $3800.0 per contract. There were 6033 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

