10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $162.50 $60.7K 25.7K 36.0K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $147.00 $66.8K 14.0K 26.7K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $460.00 $95.1K 21.4K 20.9K SQNS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.00 $28.1K 13.6K 3.1K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $110.00 $61.0K 5.0K 1.7K BTBT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.50 $30.0K 14.2K 1.2K CRCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $200.00 $27.2K 2.3K 817 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $370.00 $44.8K 317 643 NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $960.00 $141.4K 2 475 KODK CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.00 $48.0K 1.9K 448

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 25759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36075 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $147.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.8K, with a price of $333.0 per contract. There were 14021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 158 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.1K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 21406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQNS SQNS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 186 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 13668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 186 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 5065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTBT BTBT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 14298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRCL CRCL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 2300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 817 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP APP, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOW NOW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 158 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $960.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.4K, with a price of $10100.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KODK KODK, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 1975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.