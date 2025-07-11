10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $312.50 $31.5K 1.6K 11.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $225.00 $74.4K 8.9K 8.6K SBET CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $20.00 $47.0K 12.0K 4.4K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $74.00 $59.2K 0 4.1K CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $400.00 $1.6 million 8.3K 1.5K AAP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $55.00 $446.6K 970 1.3K LCID CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.00 $30.0K 3.2K 1.0K WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $110.00 $28.7K 589 231 ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $475.00 $146.8K 162 219 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $110.00 $196.4K 252 154

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $312.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 146 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 8924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET SBET, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 12052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 1232 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 8325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAP AAP, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1370 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $446.6K, with a price of $326.0 per contract. There were 970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID LCID, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 161 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 3224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN WYNN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $573.0 per contract. There were 589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA ULTA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $475.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.8K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 252 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $196.4K, with a price of $1306.0 per contract. There were 252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.