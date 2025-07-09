10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $12.00 $48.3K 2.9K 22.9K BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $250.00 $31.8K 8.2K 4.0K RUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.00 $26.2K 37.6K 2.8K UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $86.00 $26.9K 631 1.5K GRAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $4.50 $55.0K 9.3K 1.2K BE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $20.00 $25.2K 6.8K 640 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $95.00 $48.8K 8.5K 572 UNP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $260.00 $37.2K 260 390 FTAI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $120.00 $26.5K 2.5K 162 HWM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $180.00 $60.4K 153 39

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAL AAL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 721 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 2938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $322.0 per contract. There were 8238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN RUN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 243 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 37619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL UAL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 519 contract(s) at a $86.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GRAB GRAB, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 9333 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE BE, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 6804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 8537 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNP UNP, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTAI FTAI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 2571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HWM HWM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 191 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.