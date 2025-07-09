10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $300.00 $62.5K 16.3K 70.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $230.00 $33.9K 32.5K 5.4K CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $335.00 $2.3 million 2.6K 2.5K BYD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $82.50 $28.5K 387 1.3K CHWY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $39.00 $42.8K 1.5K 1.2K PHIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $50.00 $62.5K 106 500 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $140.00 $66.2K 5.1K 417 DKS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $210.00 $74.8K 1.6K 381 CPRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $20.00 $26.7K 3.6K 309 SBUX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $90.00 $46.4K 1.2K 257

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 16300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $679.0 per contract. There were 32506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 1339 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.3 million, with a price of $1738.0 per contract. There were 2629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BYD BYD, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 1068 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 1505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PHIN PHIN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 163 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.2K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 5106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS DKS, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPRI CPRI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 3605 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 344 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 1212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

