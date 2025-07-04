10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $320.00 $148.0K 10.5K 18.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $110.00 $25.6K 4.0K 2.1K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.85 $79.0K 28.1K 1.3K JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $28.00 $30.7K 1.9K 700 XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $19.00 $26.2K 295 436 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $75.00 $47.8K 1.2K 213 HOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $23.00 $33.8K 653 176 SBUX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/11/25 $89.00 $36.7K 1.2K 165 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $410.00 $143.4K 111 102 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $69.00 $48.0K 271 71

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.0K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 10560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $513.0 per contract. There were 4089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 560 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $14.85 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 28155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 259 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 1941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA CAVA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 1269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOG HOG, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $89.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $566.0 per contract. There were 1289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL RCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 196 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.4K, with a price of $1630.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $69.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

