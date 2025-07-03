10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/03/25 $90.00 $86.9K 12.7K 4.9K COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $400.00 $91.3K 8.4K 2.1K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $14.50 $206.8K 1.1K 636 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/11/25 $357.50 $30.0K 171 345 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $90.00 $51.0K 16 257 BULL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.00 $44.5K 2.7K 236 AXP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $330.00 $36.9K 1.1K 195 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $585.00 $94.0K 100 137 AFRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $70.00 $100.4K 678 80 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $380.00 $31.0K 40 16

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.9K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 12759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.3K, with a price of $1692.0 per contract. There were 8492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 507 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $206.8K, with a price of $408.0 per contract. There were 1196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $357.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $442.5 per contract. There were 171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC WFC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BULL BULL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 2769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP AXP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 1142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA MA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $585.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.0K, with a price of $2850.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 197 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.4K, with a price of $1255.0 per contract. There were 678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 897 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1937.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.