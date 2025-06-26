10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $90.00 $50.5K 174 62.4K COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $380.00 $91.5K 3.6K 6.4K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.00 $52.7K 21.5K 1.2K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $90.00 $32.6K 2.7K 880 XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $99.7K 3.2K 349 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $685.00 $44.8K 153 174 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $90.00 $26.6K 152 131 MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $145.00 $47.7K 317 69 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $325.00 $231.8K 45 51 LMND CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $42.00 $35.2K 35 42

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding C C, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62481 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.5K, with a price of $1144.0 per contract. There were 3601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 568 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 197 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.7K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 21522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $1053.0 per contract. There were 2728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ XYZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 204 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 134 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.7K, with a price of $744.0 per contract. There were 3286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS GS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $685.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $2240.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 357 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $1065.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS MS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 357 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $1365.0 per contract. There were 317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 540 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $231.8K, with a price of $5945.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMND LMND, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 267 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $1175.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.