10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $330.00 $35.3K 18.2K 93.8K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $215.00 $43.8K 31.2K 50.2K CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $55.00 $96.6K 12.1K 2.9K NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $61.00 $31.5K 3.0K 2.1K HSAI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $20.00 $29.9K 1.2K 965 EAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $130.00 $90.1K 3.5K 707 LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $27.00 $182.5K 465 607 LULU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $200.00 $50.7K 212 81 BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $140.00 $37.7K 9 55 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2800.00 $940.5K 128 45

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 18260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 31250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG CMG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 2597 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.6K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 12103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2949 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 151 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 3057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HSAI HSAI, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 1224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EAT EAT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.1K, with a price of $6010.0 per contract. There were 3558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI LI, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 267 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.5K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 204 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $5075.0 per contract. There were 212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 568 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MELI MELI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 204 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $940.5K, with a price of $20900.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

