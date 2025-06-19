10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $300.00 $65.5K 16.3K 63.5K HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $80.00 $96.5K 25.6K 8.9K V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $340.00 $49.9K 5.0K 6.0K NTRS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $110.00 $28.0K 16.8K 5.0K DFDV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.50 $713.3K 1 1.6K UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/27/25 $57.00 $58.5K 255 1.2K JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $325.00 $55.3K 721 564 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $150.00 $48.9K 803 279 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $590.00 $62.8K 559 274 TIPT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $25.00 $30.0K 2.3K 266

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 16378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 193 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 25659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 5011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTRS NTRS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 16851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DFDV DFDV, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 241 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $713.3K, with a price of $2960.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST UPST, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM JPM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.3K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 721 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU FUTU, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $306.0 per contract. There were 803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA MA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $5710.0 per contract. There were 559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TIPT TIPT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 92 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 2377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.