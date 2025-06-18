10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $300.00 $56.1K 16.3K 38.1K OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $20.00 $65.0K 8.1K 7.7K NTRS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $110.00 $32.8K 16.8K 3.5K V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $360.00 $103.5K 1.0K 1.2K GPN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $75.00 $34.0K 4.3K 1.0K JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/03/25 $275.00 $25.7K 1.3K 800 MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/27/25 $128.00 $35.6K 84 516 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $55.00 $60.9K 1.4K 300 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $72.50 $34.4K 2.8K 103 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $620.00 $27.7K 1.1K 76

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.1K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 16378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSCR OSCR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 8102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTRS NTRS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 16851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 1029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPN GPN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 4385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 1364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS MS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 430 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 84 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 457 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 1474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC WFC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 2819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS GS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $620.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 1137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

