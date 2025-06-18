10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $144.00 $25.1K 20.6K 33.8K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $127.00 $32.0K 6.5K 15.8K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $475.00 $32.1K 6.8K 5.0K AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $250.00 $28.0K 4.8K 4.2K WOLF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.00 $156.8K 7.5K 3.6K TER PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $75.00 $306.1K 16 3.3K NVTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.00 $47.5K 2.6K 2.5K ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $210.00 $46.6K 818 1.3K CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $57.50 $33.1K 1.1K 1.1K APPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.00 $36.1K 2.7K 987

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 327 contract(s) at a $144.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 20678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 179 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 6530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 242 contract(s) at a $475.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 6800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 4848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOLF WOLF, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1255 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.8K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 7520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TER TER, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 365 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 344 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $306.1K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVTS NVTS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 212 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 2663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 126 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 365 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 121 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 1142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APPS APPS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 2715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

