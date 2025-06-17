A Closer Look at MercadoLibre's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MercadoLibre MELI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MELI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for MercadoLibre.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $223,078, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $206,780.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2440.0 to $2555.0 for MercadoLibre over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MercadoLibre options trades today is 4.0 with a total volume of 20.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MercadoLibre's big money trades within a strike price range of $2440.0 to $2555.0 over the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $360.9 $350.7 $360.9 $2440.00 $72.1K 1 2 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $673.0 $662.0 $673.0 $2500.00 $67.3K 10 2 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $673.0 $660.0 $673.0 $2500.00 $67.3K 10 1 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $533.9 $514.1 $525.98 $2500.00 $52.5K 3 0 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $122.2 $121.0 $122.2 $2555.00 $48.8K 4 5

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MercadoLibre, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

MercadoLibre's Current Market Status

With a volume of 110,262, the price of MELI is down -0.73% at $2436.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About MercadoLibre

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $2700.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2600. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2700. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $2800.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MercadoLibre,