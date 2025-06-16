10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.00 $42.4K 27.2K 7.8K TIGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $10.00 $40.4K 6.3K 1.0K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $77.50 $27.5K 1.9K 158 COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $260.00 $43.8K 1.5K 131 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $168.6K 677 110 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $540.00 $39.1K 569 47 COF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $210.00 $31.9K 934 42 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.00 $57.2K 860 35 PGR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $280.00 $31.0K 250 29 SEZL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $85.00 $60.9K 43 20

• Regarding NU NU, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 848 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 27207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TIGR TIGR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 6351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 1995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 95 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $3120.0 per contract. There were 1512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C C, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.6K, with a price of $2810.0 per contract. There were 677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS GS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COF COF, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 578 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $5735.0 per contract. There were 860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PGR PGR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SEZL SEZL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $6090.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

