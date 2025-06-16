10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $330.00 $77.0K 35.9K 66.0K LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.50 $840.0K 34.1K 40.0K VFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $30.00 $391.4K 14.4K 5.2K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $120.00 $340.0K 546 2.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $220.00 $32.6K 14.4K 723 DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $45.00 $44.5K 2.8K 694 GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $35.00 $61.2K 1.0K 231 VIK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $45.00 $31.0K 1.0K 207 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $125.00 $39.9K 3.9K 202 EBAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $77.50 $30.8K 132 195

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 35963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID LCID, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 214 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40000 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $840.0K, with a price of $21.0 per contract. There were 34114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VFC VFC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 578 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 3994 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $391.4K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 14440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $340.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $1298.0 per contract. There were 14412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 367 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $1425.0 per contract. There were 1041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIK VIK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA CAVA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 214 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 3945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY EBAY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.