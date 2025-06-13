10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $190.00 $36.3K 4.5K 6.1K SLAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $150.00 $35.3K 12.0K 4.7K MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $380.00 $41.0K 2.0K 4.2K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $180.00 $27.4K 12.3K 697 MU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $120.00 $48.0K 584 561 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $60.00 $128.0K 1.1K 454 CLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $135.00 $31.0K 1.7K 329 APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $14.00 $63.0K 1.3K 307 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $400.00 $26.6K 10 153 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $220.00 $27.5K 330 118

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For FSLR FSLR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 4512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SLAB SLAB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 12084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $823.0 per contract. There were 2069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $3430.0 per contract. There were 12345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 697 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 280 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 1119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLS CLS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 1710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLD APLD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE ADBE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 20 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $556.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN TXN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

