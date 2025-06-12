10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $325.00 $55.4K 21.2K 77.5K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.00 $25.2K 28.2K 9.2K GME PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $27.00 $27.6K 324 5.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $210.00 $90.3K 39.5K 3.2K DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $145.00 $38.4K 353 700 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $55.00 $51.5K 1.4K 654 DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $38.00 $29.6K 5.3K 452 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $300.00 $92.4K 463 235 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/13/25 $74.00 $39.0K 4 204 LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $32.00 $32.0K 451 203

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $498.0 per contract. There were 21273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 28291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 582 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $1107.0 per contract. There were 324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 179 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.3K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 39517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI DHI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 99 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG CMG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 1415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 353 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 5384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.4K, with a price of $4620.0 per contract. There were 463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA CAVA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI LI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 190 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

