Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PLTR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Palantir Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Palantir Technologies PLTR revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 5% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $130,834, and 15 were calls, valued at $800,483.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $160.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palantir Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palantir Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $6.75 $6.55 $6.8 $130.00 $115.5K 15.3K 288 PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $116.95 $115.7 $116.33 $20.00 $104.6K 236 40 PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $116.75 $115.4 $116.07 $20.00 $104.3K 4.7K 40 PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $116.95 $115.7 $116.34 $20.00 $69.7K 236 43 PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $116.75 $115.45 $116.09 $20.00 $69.5K 4.7K 43

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palantir Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Palantir Technologies

With a trading volume of 7,284,398, the price of PLTR is up by 0.08%, reaching $136.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 53 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $116.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Underperform rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $116.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

