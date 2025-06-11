10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $145.00 $166.8K 75.0K 97.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $202.50 $25.0K 11.7K 50.6K AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $260.00 $133.7K 9.8K 18.5K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $410.00 $38.1K 28.8K 16.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $21.00 $45.6K 14.5K 15.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $35.6K 6.4K 8.3K SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $45.00 $31.0K 10.5K 3.3K CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $155.00 $33.2K 1.0K 2.4K CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $125.00 $25.8K 3.2K 2.1K RIOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $9.00 $34.8K 8.2K 1.9K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1736 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.8K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 75009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 11706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.7K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 9823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 587 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 28878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 14581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 219 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $1155.0 per contract. There were 6463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 10576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $1077.0 per contract. There were 1056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLS CLS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 3224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT RIOT, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 8288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.