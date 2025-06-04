9 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTRA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $175.00 $36.9K 10 1.3K TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.00 $25.4K 49.9K 898 SRDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $30.00 $190.0K 502 500 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $310.00 $43.5K 3.0K 494 AKBA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.50 $31.0K 438 350 MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $70.00 $88.3K 576 217 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $710.00 $63.4K 25 13 MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $115.00 $87.5K 12 10 ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $120.00 $35.6K 0 5

• For NTRA NTRA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 107 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEVA TEVA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 49987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRDX SRDX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $190.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 3038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AKBA AKBA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 226 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK MRK, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.3K, with a price of $883.0 per contract. There were 576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY LLY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 198 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $710.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.4K, with a price of $12690.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 226 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.5K, with a price of $8753.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV ABBV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 471 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $7130.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

