Looking At Capital One Finl's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Capital One Finl. Our analysis of options history for Capital One Finl COF revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $2,211,747, and 3 were calls, valued at $193,500.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $200.0 for Capital One Finl, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Capital One Finl options trades today is 567.62 with a total volume of 5,519.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Capital One Finl's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $4.3 $3.7 $4.0 $175.00 $2.0M 1.2K 5.1K COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $77.9 $76.0 $76.0 $125.00 $114.0K 2 15 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.75 $2.1 $2.2 $195.00 $44.0K 1.4K 200 COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.0 $13.8 $13.8 $180.00 $38.6K 506 67 COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.2 $14.0 $14.0 $180.00 $36.4K 506 26

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Capital One Finl, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Capital One Finl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,555,736, the price of COF is up 1.28% at $191.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Expert Opinions on Capital One Finl

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $233.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Capital One Finl with a target price of $233.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.