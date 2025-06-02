10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $240.00 $228.0K 6.9K 2.1K SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $32.00 $27.0K 309 1.1K RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.00 $91.0K 11.2K 895 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $250.00 $62.1K 200 465 AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $11.00 $31.6K 8.4K 369 ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.16 $79.9K 28.3K 187 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $82.00 $36.2K 198 169 CAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $105.00 $32.4K 300 19 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $450.00 $30.8K 541 18 GWW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1070.00 $51.0K 0 6

• For GE GE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $228.0K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 6902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMR SMR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB RKLB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 353 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.0K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 11206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 895 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 592 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $5184.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL AAL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 316 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 8439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZIM ZIM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 228 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 186 contract(s) at a $19.16 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.9K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 28300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL UAL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAR CAR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 381 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $1910.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV GEV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 46 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $5138.0 per contract. There were 541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GWW GWW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 228 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $1070.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $8500.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

