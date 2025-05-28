10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $55.00 $71.1K 2.1K 1.3K MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $25.00 $68.0K 2.2K 1.0K GILD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $100.00 $44.0K 1.1K 960 REGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $630.00 $119.6K 6 705 VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $210.00 $65.7K 534 589 NVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $115.00 $28.0K 1.8K 379 MDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $80.00 $42.5K 883 372 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $295.00 $40.2K 985 344 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $195.00 $25.8K 5.0K 319 COR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $280.00 $36.4K 762 200

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TEM TEM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 89 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.1K, with a price of $799.0 per contract. There were 2196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 2289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1083 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD GILD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 958 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 1139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 960 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REGN REGN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $630.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.6K, with a price of $2600.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VEEV VEEV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVS NVS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 224 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 1879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDT MDT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN AMGN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 134 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV ABBV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 137 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 5038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COR COR, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.