9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $340.00 $63.8K 13.8K 217.6K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $30.00 $55.8K 21.2K 25.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $205.00 $51.7K 25.1K 4.6K PDD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $100.00 $100.8K 31.9K 3.2K CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $42.50 $33.6K 6.2K 1.4K BBWI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $27.50 $70.0K 4.2K 1.0K MCD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $315.00 $33.9K 45 643 TJX PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $130.00 $76.1K 1.1K 165 URBN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $58.00 $28.6K 70 40

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 491 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.8K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 13896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.8K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 21207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 94 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 25193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.8K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 31972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $438.0 per contract. There were 6245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBWI BBWI, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 4263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD MCD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 207 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $2120.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX TJX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 129 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.1K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 1120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For URBN URBN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $1430.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

