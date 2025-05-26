10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $130.00 $137.4K 27.8K 84.7K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $410.00 $73.8K 2.7K 63.3K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $195.00 $64.9K 6.9K 31.7K INFA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.00 $31.1K 347 12.6K MARA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $15.00 $52.4K 49.3K 6.3K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $100.00 $29.7K 3.9K 2.5K SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $185.00 $77.6K 57 850 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $40.00 $45.4K 1.8K 527 WDC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $52.50 $43.6K 211 341 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $450.00 $30.8K 2.2K 248

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 896 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.4K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 27863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 242 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.8K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 2797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 194 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.9K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 6941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INFA INFA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 347 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 49366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $854.0 per contract. There were 3936 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 207 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.6K, with a price of $1845.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH ENPH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC WDC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 207 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 235 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $3080.0 per contract. There were 2228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

