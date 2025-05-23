Looking At Uber Technologies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies UBER.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $812,344, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $1,048,676.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $100.0 for Uber Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $16.2 $16.15 $16.2 $75.00 $405.0K 10.3K 255 UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.8 $16.7 $16.8 $90.00 $398.1K 364 237 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.15 $6.05 $6.15 $77.50 $307.5K 2.8K 500 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.47 $2.43 $2.46 $90.00 $123.0K 37.1K 955 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.12 $1.07 $1.12 $95.00 $84.0K 22.1K 1.2K

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 170 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Uber Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Uber Technologies

With a volume of 14,443,579, the price of UBER is down -0.86% at $87.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

Expert Opinions on Uber Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $97.0.

* An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $94. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $97. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $90. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $107. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $97.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.