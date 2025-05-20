10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $350.00 $77.1K 21.7K 128.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $210.00 $37.8K 36.2K 15.0K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $3.00 $25.8K 10.6K 14.0K ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $25.0K 28.0K 5.7K CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $90.00 $32.9K 668 2.4K GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $30.00 $99.8K 31.4K 2.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.00 $46.1K 8.8K 1.0K EBAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $72.50 $49.0K 911 135 WEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $30.2K 491 110 FIVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $115.00 $39.2K 80 90

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.1K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 21780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 36275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 1832 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 10654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY ETSY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 28020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA CAVA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 497 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.8K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 31497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 8826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY EBAY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 911 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WEN WEN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 241 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVE FIVE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $1092.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

