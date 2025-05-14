10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $135.00 $39.1K 88.0K 231.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $215.00 $53.0K 25.0K 112.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $400.00 $51.0K 15.2K 64.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $130.00 $63.2K 21.4K 24.2K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $44.00 $54.2K 2.3K 10.8K SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.00 $53.5K 4.7K 7.1K AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/23/25 $240.00 $35.0K 1.9K 5.6K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $380.00 $386.4K 3.1K 1.2K PATH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.00 $112.2K 5.1K 662 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $40.00 $52.3K 3.0K 450

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 237 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 88096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231993 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 663 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 25003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $5100.0 per contract. There were 15204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 21488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 321 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 2304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOUN SOUN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 4712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 400 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $386.4K, with a price of $16100.0 per contract. There were 3149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PATH PATH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.2K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 5110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 3073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.