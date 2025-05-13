10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $130.00 $25.3K 77.9K 271.5K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $130.00 $30.1K 17.9K 64.6K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $235.00 $46.5K 1.9K 15.6K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $450.00 $54.0K 17.2K 13.9K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $210.00 $48.8K 7.7K 6.5K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $110.00 $44.8K 24.0K 3.7K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $60.00 $44.4K 17.9K 1.7K ANET PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $97.50 $764.9K 553 1.5K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $65.00 $84.0K 19.8K 1.2K OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $145.00 $210.0K 393 1.0K

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 94 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 77915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 271513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 17917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1911 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 17253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13980 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $488.0 per contract. There were 7727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 24023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $889.0 per contract. There were 17989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1775 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANET ANET, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $764.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1089 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 19844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OKTA OKTA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $210.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

