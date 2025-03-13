10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $40.00 $104.9K 5.3K 2.6K HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $44.00 $169.0K 6.0K 1.2K GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $535.00 $159.0K 76 440 PGR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $260.00 $85.7K 659 428 ARCC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $21.00 $34.4K 31.7K 216 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $75.00 $128.0K 3.4K 178 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/04/25 $220.00 $53.5K 324 133 KKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $105.00 $43.0K 72 89 C PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.00 $180.0K 12.0K 65 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $75.00 $49.7K 250 50

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BAC BAC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 462 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 228 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 5318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $169.0K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 6002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS GS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $535.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.0K, with a price of $3536.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PGR PGR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 268 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.7K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARCC ARCC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1379 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 31701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 99 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.0K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 3496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KKR KKR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 309 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $2050.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C C, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 309 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 12031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ XYZ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 673 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

