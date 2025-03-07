10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $60.00 $37.6K 185 8.6K RKLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.00 $312.5K 16.7K 2.5K ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $25.00 $76.4K 383 1.3K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $81.00 $95.1K 84 1.0K VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $100.00 $1.4 million 4.4K 408 GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $155.00 $26.5K 679 250 HTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.50 $31.5K 5.8K 250 UPWK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.00 $29.0K 1.8K 202 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $465.00 $33.2K 716 104 AGX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $130.00 $44.4K 98 40

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding DAL DAL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 228 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB RKLB, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 679 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $312.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 16707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZIM ZIM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 1249 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 66 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.4K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 569 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.1K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 84 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT VRT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $1990.0 per contract. There were 4410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE GE, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 196 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HTZ HTZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 315 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 5821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPWK UPWK, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 41 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 1885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMT LMT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $465.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $1660.0 per contract. There were 716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AGX AGX, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $2220.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

