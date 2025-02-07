10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $75.00 $44.7K 1.0K 2.6K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $160.00 $296.5K 4.6K 1.0K PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $72.50 $640.0K 675 1.0K MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $138.00 $47.3K 282 490 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $79.00 $67.4K 1.2K 322 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $180.00 $49.3K 501 227 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $36.0K 2.4K 201 UBS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $30.00 $34.1K 100 92 FUTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $115.00 $31.2K 572 87 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $380.00 $29.1K 272 48

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $447.0 per contract. There were 1021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $296.5K, with a price of $11860.0 per contract. There were 4687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 343 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $640.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS MS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 419 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.4K, with a price of $341.0 per contract. There were 1248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX BX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $1543.0 per contract. There were 501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 343 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 2478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBS UBS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU FUTU, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $624.0 per contract. There were 572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 860 day(s) on June 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $4860.0 per contract. There were 272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.