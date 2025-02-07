10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $18.50 $103.8K 6.0K 6.3K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $117.00 $25.7K 107 5.9K QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $170.00 $76.0K 15.4K 5.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $2.00 $50.3K 9.2K 4.2K EVLV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.00 $31.5K 786 1.0K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $215.00 $158.6K 905 912 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $210.00 $51.6K 2.4K 887 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/07/25 $380.00 $30.0K 656 773 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $247.50 $31.2K 264 719 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $400.00 $1.5 million 143 711

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4924 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.8K, with a price of $21.0 per contract. There were 6088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5907 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 317 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 15468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5797 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 679 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $12578.0 per contract. There were 9284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EVLV EVLV, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1051 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 74 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.6K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $1565.0 per contract. There were 2417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 887 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP APP, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 773 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $247.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 69 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $2220.0 per contract. There were 143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

