10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KULR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.50 $52.6K 1.4K 1.9K DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $64.00 $36.6K 651 902 FTAI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $130.00 $61.0K 4.6K 710 SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $30.00 $38.0K 2.0K 409 PAYX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $140.00 $49.6K 526 221 CHRW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $110.00 $37.0K 776 202 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $80.00 $36.2K 440 47 GWW CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1100.00 $26.1K 74 17 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $115.00 $57.4K 94 9 BE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $23.00 $31.0K 584 6

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding KULR KULR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 1412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1975 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL DAL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTAI FTAI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 165 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 4678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 710 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMR SMR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 192 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 2079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAYX PAYX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $648.0 per contract. There were 526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHRW CHRW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL UAL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $2418.0 per contract. There were 440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GWW GWW, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $3730.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 368 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.4K, with a price of $6385.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE BE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.