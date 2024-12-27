10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/27/24 $430.00 $36.1K 11.9K 94.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/27/24 $210.00 $37.4K 4.1K 744 FUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $50.00 $37.5K 2.0K 634 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/07/25 $25.00 $59.2K 0 227 LEVI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $13.00 $37.8K 2.6K 170 BIRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $55.00 $32.7K 165 111 MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $255.00 $53.5K 129 100 HD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/03/25 $440.00 $334.9K 0 70 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $130.00 $45.1K 228 46 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4650.00 $41.0K 761 34

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 11932 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $1243.0 per contract. There were 4125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUN FUN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 2006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEVI LEVI, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 2612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIRK BIRK, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 111 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD MCD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 266 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $334.9K, with a price of $4785.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $1026.0 per contract. There were 228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG BKNG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $4650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $41000.0 per contract. There were 761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.