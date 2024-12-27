10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.50 $88.0K 23.4K 22.6K FAST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $70.00 $51.6K 312 542 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/03/25 $170.00 $45.0K 1.7K 330 ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $28.0K 40.5K 217 ACHR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $11.00 $37.0K 13 202 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $100.00 $47.8K 10.8K 121 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $310.00 $50.9K 406 63 SPIR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $11.00 $26.5K 0 50 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $320.00 $185.8K 199 47 UBER CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $35.00 $25.2K 97 32

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For CHPT CHPT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22000 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.0K, with a price of $4.0 per contract. There were 23407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FAST FAST, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 287 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 3, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 1772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENVX ENVX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 385 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 40588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACHR ACHR, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL UAL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $797.0 per contract. There were 10890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 385 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $1645.0 per contract. There were 406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPIR SPIR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 231 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEV GEV, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 140 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.8K, with a price of $4890.0 per contract. There were 199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 749 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $3158.0 per contract. There were 97 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.