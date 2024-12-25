10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/27/24 $450.00 $86.2K 22.4K 85.3K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/27/24 $227.50 $50.5K 11.0K 17.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $150.00 $30.1K 11.0K 1.2K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.00 $69.6K 28.1K 863 SN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $95.00 $26.4K 4.9K 409 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $38.00 $39.5K 793 373 CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $32.00 $28.1K 570 279 PDD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $100.00 $38.5K 12.8K 231 WW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.00 $28.0K 2 100 SERV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.00 $39.5K 60 55

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.2K, with a price of $1625.0 per contract. There were 22460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 27, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 11095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1157 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 80 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 11091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 387 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 28104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SN SN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 4914 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR CZR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 12804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WW WW, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SERV SERV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 751 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

