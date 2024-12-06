9 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $128.5K 11.6K 1.0K EOSE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.00 $27.4K 23.3K 583 MMM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $30.4K 2.0K 549 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/13/24 $155.00 $38.5K 1.4K 442 HON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $300.00 $58.8K 5.7K 384 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $470.00 $80.6K 281 122 WM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $220.00 $28.8K 100 47 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $110.00 $31.5K 878 42 INOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $35.00 $34.0K 88 20

• Regarding ALK ALK, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 378 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.5K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 11613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EOSE EOSE, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 23371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 583 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMM MMM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $2340.0 per contract. There were 2035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 13, 2024. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HON HON, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 770 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 5728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE DE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.6K, with a price of $2721.0 per contract. There were 281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WM WM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 132 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL UAL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INOD INOD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $1700.0 per contract. There were 88 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

