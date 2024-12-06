10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $375.00 $33.0K 19.0K 144.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $75.00 $27.9K 5.1K 2.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $205.00 $25.6K 8.6K 1.5K EXPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/13/24 $182.50 $37.4K 49 1.2K BBWI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $37.50 $109.1K 2.5K 648 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $350.00 $62.7K 1.4K 298 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $95.00 $59.0K 495 284 GAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $24.00 $65.4K 4.0K 275 BROS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $227.9K 1.0K 108 FL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $20.00 $25.8K 323 80

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 301 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 19032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 378 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $1997.0 per contract. There were 5133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $1975.0 per contract. There were 8625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE EXPE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 986 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBWI BBWI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 642 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.1K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 2598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU LULU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $6274.0 per contract. There were 1426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GAP GAP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 264 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.4K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 4085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BROS BROS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $227.9K, with a price of $2130.0 per contract. There were 1043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FL FL, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 196 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $517.0 per contract. There were 323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

