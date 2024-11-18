10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $350.00 $44.4K 20.8K 86.3K RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.50 $166.5K 6.9K 6.5K ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $27.9K 2.9K 2.1K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $47.00 $268.4K 1.3K 1.4K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.00 $65.2K 35.6K 1.1K MBLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $20.00 $68.0K 5.1K 919 BROS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $52.50 $25.2K 198 595 PLCE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $16.00 $55.0K 30 586 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $88.00 $49.8K 1.4K 494 CAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $130.00 $43.0K 2.1K 335

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $906.0 per contract. There were 20837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 305 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.5K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 6939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY ETSY, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 2980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 214 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 639 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $268.4K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 742 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 35615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY MBLY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 5147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BROS BROS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 266 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLCE PLCE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 194 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 1457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA CAVA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 2159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

