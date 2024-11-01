10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $41.5K 18.8K 11.7K SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $22.00 $180.0K 10.4K 9.7K GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $190.00 $115.9K 5.5K 2.8K PWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $310.00 $139.0K 299 228 WM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $210.00 $30.0K 398 144 AGCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $100.00 $35.8K 58 127 LUNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.50 $42.0K 2.4K 85 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $90.00 $37.1K 473 83 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $360.00 $56.4K 909 82 HON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $210.00 $58.2K 182 51

• Regarding DAL DAL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 18817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMR SMR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 10432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9795 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE GE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.9K, with a price of $1705.0 per contract. There were 5528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PWR PWR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.0K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WM WM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AGCO AGCO, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUNR LUNR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 441 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 2463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 287 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $2455.0 per contract. There were 909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HON HON, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 441 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.2K, with a price of $1820.0 per contract. There were 182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

