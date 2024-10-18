10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $29.00 $46.9K 10.8K 9.8K GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $165.00 $33.5K 2.8K 1.5K ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $28.00 $29.2K 741 903 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $117.00 $174.5K 32 320 LUMN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.50 $83.2K 26.4K 261 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $35.00 $43.2K 1.8K 148 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $820.00 $37.8K 24 145 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $100.00 $53.5K 1.0K 118 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $510.00 $101.5K 341 10 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $28.6K 42 10

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BILI BILI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 10897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 129 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 2831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASTS ASTS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 903 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD TTD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.5K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUMN LUMN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 91 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.2K, with a price of $416.0 per contract. There were 26484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DJT DJT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 1845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 91 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $820.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $7565.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU BIDU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $893.0 per contract. There were 1051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 154 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.5K, with a price of $10156.0 per contract. There were 341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDDT RDDT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 455 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $5730.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.