10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $138.00 $44.5K 127.9K 175.5K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $220.00 $82.5K 2.7K 22.6K AAPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $237.50 $45.0K 1.8K 8.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $155.00 $30.1K 10.5K 7.2K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $420.00 $26.0K 5.2K 1.9K AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $195.00 $99.0K 5.3K 1.9K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $170.00 $29.6K 810 895 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $200.00 $27.9K 1.1K 780 GWRE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $165.00 $37.2K 677 350 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $120.00 $29.2K 4.3K 340

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1485 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 127937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 2742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $237.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 10575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 5213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT AMAT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 5341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 895 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN TXN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 1159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 780 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GWRE GWRE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $2480.0 per contract. There were 677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 4367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.