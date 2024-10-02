Decoding GameStop's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards GameStop GME, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GME usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for GameStop. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 10% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $120,000, and 8 are calls, amounting to $307,311.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $125.0 for GameStop during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GameStop's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GameStop's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

GameStop 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $98.9 $98.9 $98.9 $120.00 $89.0K 782 10 GME CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $14.0 $13.0 $13.51 $10.00 $67.5K 3.1K 50 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.9 $14.15 $14.15 $10.00 $53.7K 390 127 GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.95 $14.05 $14.05 $10.00 $43.5K 390 83 GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $106.0 $101.7 $103.3 $125.00 $30.9K 2.2K 3

About GameStop

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites. The majority of sales are from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for GameStop, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of GameStop

With a volume of 2,339,650, the price of GME is up 0.36% at $22.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About GameStop

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $10.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Underperform rating for GameStop, targeting a price of $10.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.