10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $119.00 $37.6K 13.3K 125.1K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $230.00 $47.4K 11.4K 42.6K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $17.00 $25.0K 2.4K 11.6K SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $450.00 $26.7K 2.5K 4.8K DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $120.00 $27.3K 5.9K 4.2K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $150.00 $29.0K 6.0K 3.9K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $77.50 $37.5K 2.9K 1.6K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $95.00 $182.5K 5.1K 812 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $145.00 $46.7K 2.5K 564 CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $10.00 $34.0K 24.2K 485

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 1348 contract(s) at a $119.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 13351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 241 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 11489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $1335.0 per contract. There were 2586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL DELL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 5975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 6084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3941 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 2903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.5K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 5114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 134 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $349.0 per contract. There were 2517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ CORZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 24271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.