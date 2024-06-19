10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $136.00 $38.5K 23.4K 173.8K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $210.00 $64.1K 34.0K 51.6K ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $180.00 $42.2K 3.6K 18.3K DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $160.00 $28.8K 2.7K 4.3K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $145.00 $39.8K 1.5K 3.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $32.00 $97.7K 14.7K 3.1K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $180.00 $56.5K 6.3K 3.0K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $165.00 $70.9K 4.1K 2.6K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $925.00 $25.8K 94 2.2K DT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $52.50 $67.5K 626 1.7K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 23475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 173833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1035 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.1K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 34022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM ARM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 3664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL DELL, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 2798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3714 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1375 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.7K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 14791 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $1132.0 per contract. There were 6391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.9K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 4171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $925.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $2581.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DT DT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 964 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 59 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

